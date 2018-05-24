Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
  • Right To Education Admissions in Surat: Cases to be filed against 2,252 parents over bogus income proof

By: Express News Service | Surat | Published: May 24, 2018 5:59:26 am
The Surat District Education Officer (DEO) has started the process of registering an offence against 2,252 parents who procured bogus income proof certificates for admissions of their children under the Right To Education (RTE) Act.

According to sources in the DEO office, a total of 9,410 applications were received at different centres in the city for obtaining admissions under RTE in the schools in Surat city.

After month-long investigation, city prant officials found that out of 9,410 applications, a total of 2,252 applications had submitted fake income proof documents with the stamp of mamlatdar.

Surat City prant officer B S Patel said, “In our investigation, we have found that out of 2,252 fake income proof documents, over 1,000 such documents had come from Puna area in Surat city. We have personally investigated and found that some touts are involved in this racket.”

Surat DEO UN Rathod said, “We will act as per the orders of district Collector and register an offence against the parents.”

