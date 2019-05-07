Gujarat RTE Admission: Of 1.93 lakh applicants, 99,479 get seats

From as many as 1,93,630 online applications received for admissions across the state under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 99,479 students have been allotted seats after the first round Monday.

The RTE Act reserves 25 per cent seats in self-financed schools for students from economically disadvantaged groups. This year, a total of 1,18,110 seats in 10,180 self-financed schools in Gujarat have been reserved under the Act.

After the first round, 99,479 students have been informed through SMS that seats have been allotted to them, but the education department has not announced the schedule for the second round for the remaining 18,631 seats from 90,570 applications.

Those who have been allotted seats have to confirm their admissions at the schools in person by May 13.

The state Education Department had received 1,93,630 online applications from April 5 to April 25, of which 1,90,049 were declared valid. The department said that as many as 1,772 forms were rejected as these were incomplete and another 1,809 applications were cancelled as they were duplicates.

Among the seven different language mediums offered, applications received for admissions in Gujarati medium schools was twice the number of seats available in 6,267 schools across the state.

The number of applications received for 66,811 seats under the 25 per cent reservation rule was 1,37,218, of which 64,309 seats were allotted, while 2,502 seats are vacant and will be allotted in the second round.

The demand for English medium schools is also higher than number of total seats available. For instance, against 46,372 seats reserved in 3,437 schools, 51,955 applications were received. Out of these, 34,349 have been allotted seats while 12,023 seats are vacant.

Demand is low for Hindi medium schools. Applications were received only for 15 per cent of the total seats available. Against 4,285 reserved seats, only 621 applications were received, of which 603 were allotted.

After the first round of allotment, 12,000 seats in English medium schools, and 3,600 seats in Hindi medium and 2,500 in Gujarati medium are still available. Schools in other mediums including Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Urdu also have seats reserved under the RTE Act.