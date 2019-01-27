Toggle Menu
Right of children to free education: HRD Ministry considering proposal to extend up to class 12https://indianexpress.com/article/education/right-of-children-to-free-education-hrd-ministry-considering-proposal-to-extend-up-to-class-12-5556823/

Right of children to free education: HRD Ministry considering proposal to extend up to class 12

The RTE Act currently applies to children between six and 14 years studying from Class 1 to 8. It requires all private schools, except for minority institutions, to reserve 25 per cent of seats for underprivileged children

Right of children to free education, RTE, HRD Ministry, Central Advisory Board of Education, CABE, Prakash Javadekar
The RTE Act currently applies to children between six and 14 years studying from Class 1 to 8. Image source: gettyimages.in

The HRD Ministry is considering a proposal to extend the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 up to class 12, according to senior officials.

The RTE Act currently applies to children between six and 14 years studying from Class 1 to 8. It requires all private schools, except for minority institutions, to reserve 25 per cent of seats for underprivileged children.

A sub-committee of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE), in a report submitted in 2012, when UPA was in power, recommended the extension of the RTE Act.

“A proposal regarding extension of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, is under consideration of the ministry. Any decision in this regard would be intimated, once it is examined thoroughly,” a senior HRD Ministry official said in a letter to education activist Ashok Agarwal.

The letter was in response to a representation sent by Agarwal to the Ministry recommending the extension of RTE Act to class 12.

However, HRD Minister for State Satya Pal Singh had informed Parliament in March this year that there is no proposal for extending the ambit of the RTE Act, 2009 from nursery to secondary level.

Advertising

“There is no proposal for extending the ambit of RTE Act, 2009 at present. However, in pursuance of the announcement in the budget this year to treat school and education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to class 12, the education department has prepared an Integrated Scheme on School Education,” Singh had said. The RTE Act came into effect on April 1, 2010.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Parikshe Pe Charcha on Tuesday: Maharashtra asks schools to air PM Modi's interaction with students
2 Navodaya suicides: Govt clears Rs 56 crore to hire two counsellors for every school
3 Over 8,000 classrooms built in Delhi: Manish Sisodia