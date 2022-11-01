scorecardresearch
Rise Global Challenge 2023 registration begins; check how to apply

Interested children can apply for this at the official website — risefortheworld.org. Candidates have time till 4:59 pm of January 25, 2023 to apply online for the Rise Global Challenge 2023.

Rise Global Challenge 2023, Rise campaign, Rise Global Challenge 2023 registrationThis competition is open for children aged 15 to 17 (as of July 1st, 2023). (Representative image)

Schmidt Futures, in partnership with the Rhodes Trust today announced the start of the registration process of the Rise Global Challenge 2023 with the ‘Rise To’ campaign. Interested children can apply for this at the official website — risefortheworld.org

This competition is open for children aged 15 to 17 (as of July 1st, 2023) and is designed to provide lifetime support that could include scholarships, career services, and funding opportunities.

Rise Global Challenge 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — risefortheworld.org

Step 2: On the home page, from the top scroll, click on the ‘apply to Rise’ option.

Step 3: Enter your email address and click on ‘join’ after assuring that the candidate is older than 13 years. Then, create an account.

Step 4: Login using registered credentials.

Step 5: Save the credentials and form.

Applicants will have to introduce themselves through videos, create an individual project that demonstrates their talents and benefits their communities, and peer review other applicants’ projects, among other activities. Rise will then select 500 finalists who will have to demonstrate their motivation, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork skills in an innovative interview format.

Finally, from the finalists, Rise selects 100 Global Winners who will receive a lifetime of benefits as they work to serve others. Candidates have time till 4:59 pm of January 25, 2023 to apply online for the Rise campaign. For applicants without access to internet, Rise will soon be providing ground support to offer alternative pathways through paper applications.

