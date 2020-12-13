RGUKT CET 2020 results declared: Steps to check result

RGUKT CET 2020 results: Check result at rgukt.in (Image by Pixabay/Representational)

RGUKT CET 2020 results: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Andhra Pradesh released the final answer key and result for the RGUKT CET 2020 – the common entrance test for admission to six yar integrated BTech programmes and two and three-year diploma programmes at RGUKT, Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, and YSR Horticultural University.

To check the result candidates need to have their admit card or unique id mentioned on it with them. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Result will appear, download

A Common Entrance Test designated as RGUKT-CET 2020 was conducted by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2020-2021 for admission into the six-year B.Tech integrated program offered by RGUKT in its four campuses located at Nuzvid, R.K. Valley, Srikakulam, and Ongole. Candidates taking RGUKT CET-2020 will also be eligible for admission into 2/3 year Diploma programs in Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University, (ANGRAU), Guntur, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupathi (SVVU) and Dr. Y.S.R. Horticultural University (Dr.YSRHU), Venkataramannagudem.

