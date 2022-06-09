scorecardresearch
RGCB invites applications for MSc Biotech course: Check eligibility, details

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — rgcb.res.in/msc2022.php — before 5:30 pm of June 30, 2022.

June 9, 2022 11:23:28 am
The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), an autonomous institution of the Department of Biotechnology, is inviting applications from GAT-B qualified candidates to join its MSc Biotechnology programme for the academic year 2022-24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — rgcb.res.in/msc2022.php 

Candidates have time till 5:30 pm of June 30, 2022 to apply for the MSc Biotechnology programme for the academic year 2022-24.

This course offers specialisations in three disciplines – Disease biology, Molecular diagnostics and DNA profiling, and Genetic engineering. The course will be spanned over two years in four semesters. A total of 20 seats are available for the course. 

Students admitted to the course will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 6000 in the first year and Rs 8000 in the second year.

Eligibility criteria 

Interested candidates should have an eligible GAT-B score, with 60 per cent of aggregate marks or an equivalent grade point average in Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Science, Engineering or Medicine from any recognised university. 

Candidates in the final year of their qualifying degree course are also eligible to apply by producing proof of having secured the required marks in their undergraduate programme at the time of admission.

Those belonging to the SC/ST/OBC category or the persons with disability (PWD) category are entitled to a relaxation of five per cent in aggregate marks. 

The final selection of the candidates will be done based on the GAT-B cut-off rank or score fixed by the RGCB for each category. The rank list will be declared by the centre on July 2 and classes will begin on August 1, 2022.

