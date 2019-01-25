Toggle Menu
Revamp of Kerala education sector: Panel submits report to CMhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/revamp-of-kerala-education-sector-panel-submits-report-to-cm-5554822/

Revamp of Kerala education sector: Panel submits report to CM

Scientific training in arts and sports for students from class 5 to class 12, pre-schooling for children from the age of three till they join schools - among the key recommendations made.

M A Khader, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Directorates, kerala education policy, school education policy, school education india, india education reformation, kerala school admission, school education india, Kerala education, kerala school, school admission, G Jyothichooda, C Ramakrishnan, education minister C Raveendranath, education department secretary A Shajahan, education news,
The panel also discussed to measures to train teachers. Representational Image

An expert panel recommended to the Kerala government to upgrade the professional qualification of teachers and bring the school education sector under a single directorate.

The committee, headed by M A Khader, entrusted with the task of studying of the redesigning of the school education sector, handed over the report to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office here.

The present Directorate of Public Instructions and Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Directorates should be conjoined to form a single directorate to control and coordinate the affairs of the education sector, the panel said.

To improve the standard of education, teachers should be professionals and their qualification be upgraded, it said.

Pre-schooling facility should be provided for children from the age of three till they join schools, it said adding that the government should form a pre-schooling policy.

That scientific training in arts and sports should be provided to students from class 5 to class 12 was also among the slew of recommendations, an official statement said here.

Advertising

Besides Khader, the other panelists – G Jyothichooda and C Ramakrishnan, education minister C Raveendranath and education department secretary A Shajahan – were also present when the report was submitted to the Chief Minister, it said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nine years of RTE, girls still find accessing education tough
2 Two months on, martyrs’ wall at Dyal Singh College still bare
3 IIT-Bombay placement: Rs 32.4 lakh top package for MBA graduates