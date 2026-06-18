resultsbie.ap.gov.in, AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: IPE 1st, 2nd year results soon at bie.ap.gov.in

Additionally, AP Board class 12th results could also be accessed by sending a "HI" message to the Mana Mithra WhatsApp Number at 9552300009.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Link at resultsbie.ap.gov.in: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), Guntur, will release the AP Inter supplementary exam result for 1st and 2nd years soon, as per an official notice on the page. The result for the IPE March 2026 recounting and re-verification has already been released on the official website — bie.ap.gov.in. For updates on AP Inter results, admissions and more, the 1st and 2nd year students can check the IE Education portal.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Supply Results 2026 Live Updates

The AP Inter Supplementary (IPASE) theory exams for 1st and 2nd-year students were conducted between May 21 and June 5, 2026. The practical examinations were held separately from June 7 to June 11, 2026.