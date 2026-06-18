resultsbie.ap.gov.in, AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: IPE 1st, 2nd year results soon at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Link at resultsbie.ap.gov.in: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), Guntur, will release the AP Inter supplementary exam result for 1st and 2nd years soon, as per an official notice on the page. The result for the IPE March 2026 recounting and re-verification has already been released on the official website — bie.ap.gov.in. For updates on AP Inter results, admissions and more, the 1st and 2nd year students can check the IE Education portal.
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Supply Results 2026 Live Updates
The AP Inter Supplementary (IPASE) theory exams for 1st and 2nd-year students were conducted between May 21 and June 5, 2026. The practical examinations were held separately from June 7 to June 11, 2026.
Additionally, AP Board class 12th results could also be accessed by sending a “HI” message to the Mana Mithra WhatsApp Number at 9552300009.
Step 1: To check the results of the BIEAP Supply exam, go to the official website — bie.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Search for the ‘IPASE results’ for both 1st and 2nd year.
Step 3: Enter the required credentials and click submit.
Step 4: The AP Inter results will appear on your screen.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
Over two lakh students have registered for their Inter Supply results this year. To pass the AP IPE supply exams, the students must score 35 marks out of 100.
In the IPE annual exams, the pass percentage for AP 1st year and 2nd year was 77 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively. A total of 10,57,312 students had appeared for the students. Out of them, 5,31,171 students were from 1st year, while 5,26,141 students were from 2nd year.
The main exam for AP Intermediate was held between February 23 to March 25 for 1st year and on February 24 to March 23, 2026 for the 2nd year.