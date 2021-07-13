Pondicherry University releases MBBS result after LG’s intervention

Pondicherry University on Monday released the results of the final year MBBS course after the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Tamilisai Soundararajan intervened following representation by students.

A press release from the office of the Lieutenant Governor said the delay in the publication of results was caused after students on July 10 put forward to Soundararajan their hardship of appearing for NEET to do PG course and also internship post-MBBS.

Read | NEET UG 2021 to be held on September 12, application process starts tomorrow

The release said the Lieutenant Governor, also the Chief Rector of the University intervened and ensured the publication of the results of the first year MBBS students too. The varsity delayed the results citing the pandemic situation, the release added. The final year MBBS exams were held in March/April. The students belong to medical colleges affiliated to Puducherry University.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Monday took strong note of the delay in holding the counselling for the NEET-MDS admissions for which exams were held on December 16, 2020, saying the Centre and others have been ‘dilly-dallying’ for a year now. Now the matter has been listed for hearing on July 19.