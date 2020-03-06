Results of 2017 SSC exam upheld by Supreme Court

The bench, which perused the report of a seven-member Committee set up by it, noted that the committee said it was not possible to record a conclusive finding in the matter. The bench, which perused the report of a seven-member Committee set up by it, noted that the committee said it was not possible to record a conclusive finding in the matter.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to cancel the results of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) combined graduate level examination of 2017 over allegations of a question paper leak.

A bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant however said that the case had “shaken our confidence in the system”.

The bench, which perused the report of a seven-member Committee set up by it, noted that the committee said it was not possible to record a conclusive finding in the matter.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, sought cancellation saying the CBI had found that the question papers were indeed leaked. But the court said it was reluctant to cancel the entire exam — taken by over 1.5 lakh applicants.

