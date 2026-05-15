Results.kite.kerala.gov.in Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2026: How to check marks online

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) will today release Class 10 results. Candidates can access their SSLC mark sheets by logging in to the official websites — sslcexam.kerala.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. Additionally, the results will also be made available through DigiLocker and via SMS services.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Live: Check here

Students will be required to provide their login credentials to download their results. Candidates are requested to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet. They can get the original results by visiting their school once it is available.