Results.kite.kerala.gov.in Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2026: How to check marks online

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Kerala SSLC Result 2026: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) will today release Class 10 results. Candidates can access their SSLC mark sheets by logging in to the official websites — sslcexam.kerala.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. Additionally, the results will also be made available through DigiLocker and via SMS services.
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Live: Check here
Students will be required to provide their login credentials to download their results. Candidates are requested to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet. They can get the original results by visiting their school once it is available.
Read More | Kerala SSLC Result 2026: How to check KBPE Class 10th results at DigiLocker?
Students are advised to download and keep a physical copy of the results as they will need them for future use. Once the results are declared, they will also be available on Digi Locker. To pass the examinations, students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and also in the total of all the subjects.
To download the result of the class 10 exam, students are requested to follow the steps below to avoid unnecessary inconvenience:
Step 1- Browse the official site of keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Step 2- Click on the link to SSLC Examination Results 2026.
Step 3- Enter login information, such as registration number, as mentioned in the admit card
Step 4- Click submit.
Step 5- View and save the results
Necessary things to check on the marksheet after :
Candidates are advised to check the following details in their results, as this will be necessary in their future.
i) Details information of the candidates.
ii) Marks for each subject.
iii) Combined marks of all subjects.
iv) Status of the result (Pass/Fail).
Candidates who are giving their class 10 exam will need to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject, which consists of internal assessment and practicals. In 2025 and 2024 KBPE class 10 results are declared on May 9 and May 8, respectively. In 2023, the results were published on May 19 by the board. In 2022, the results were declared on June 15.