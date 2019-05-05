Results in re-verification supervised by govt institutions: Board of Intermediate Education in Telangana

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in Telangana, which has come under flak for alleged goof up in the declaration of results, Saturday sought to reassure failed students and parents of re-verification of answer sheets, saying the results are supervised by state-run bodies. The Board said re-verification of (failed) answer sheets of students has been taken up since April 25 as per government instructions and the marks thus obtained would be sent to BIE. A newly appointed agency selected by the state-run Telangana State Technological Services would process the results as per the marks received by the Board, a BIE release said.

Advertising

This agency and the one chosen earlier would both process the results separately prior to the announcement, it said. The analysis of the results made by them would be supervised by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) and the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad,

it said. About 9.74 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate exam in March this year, of which 3.28 lakh failed, according to official sources.

Opposition parties claimed that about 25 students committed suicide ever since the results were declared on April 18, upset over the marks they got. The alleged bungling by BIE in the announcement of results led to widespread protests by students, their parents, student organizations and political parties.

Some students and their parents claimed that even meritorious students have scored low marks. Errors like not displaying practical exam marks in the memos of certain geography students and error by examiners, along with mistakes of other nature have come to the fore since the announcement of results. A three-member committee, appointed by the state government to look into the issue, has pointed out certain shortcomings and suggested remedial measures.