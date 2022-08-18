scorecardresearch
Results for primary school teacher recruitment announced

Around 75,613 candidates applied for social studies, followed by mathematics and science, (19874) and English language (15883) in the Kannada medium.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 18, 2022 10:45:59 am
According to the education department, a total of 116223 candidates applied and 74923 candidates attended all the papers.

The Karnataka school education and literacy department on Wednesday announced the results for the 15,000 vacancies in primary school teacher (graduate) posts in government schools.

According to the education department, a total of 116223 candidates applied and 74923 candidates attended all the papers. Out of which 54,342 candidates were eligible to write the exam and around 20,581 candidates were ineligible for the exam.



Chikkodi district saw the highest number of applications wherein a total of 11199 candidates applied for the exam followed by Mysore (8576). Bengaluru North received 2746 applications, followed by Bengaluru South (935) and Bengaluru rural (870).

A total of 1807 vacancies were recorded in English language, 4693 in social studies and 6500 in mathematics and science and 2000 in biological science teacher posts. However, 9190 candidates for English language, 33366 for social studies, 9050 for mathematics and science and 2736 for biological science are eligible for recruitment of graduate primary teachers for classes 6-8.

