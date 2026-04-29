results.cg.nic.in, CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Results 2026 Direct Link: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on April 29at 2:30 pm, 2026. State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav is likely to declare results, and the students can view their marks on the official websites — cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic. To check the CGBSE Class 10, 12 results at the IE Education, visit education.indianexpress.com and register using your contact number and email ID.

CG Board Class 10th, 12th LIVE updates

To check the CGBSE board Class 10th results, click here

For CGBSE Class 12th results, click here

The Chhattisgarh Board conducted its class 10 CGBSE exam from February 21 March to April 13, while for class 12 the CGBSE exam went from February 20 to March 18, 2026. The exam timing for both classes was from 9 am to 12:15 pm, and an extra 15 minutes were given at the start of the exam for reading the question paper.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board High School Class 10th, 12th Result 2026 Direct Link: Step-by-step guide to check

It is recommended that the students use their roll number to investigate the results. To check your result, just go to the official site and follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at results.cg.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on ‘CGBSE Class 10,12 Result 2026’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other necessary details

Step 4: Click ‘send’ to see your result

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future reference

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Read | CG Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2026: When and from where to check results

While the digital marksheet is current and temporary, it acts as a reliable reference to the official marksheet. The original mark sheets will be distributed by schools in the coming days, and students are recommended to collect them directly from their respective institutions.

If a student is not happy with the result, they can sit for the improvement or the 2nd exam. Any candidate who has appeared for the exam and passed in all the subjects, failed in a few subjects, registered for the 1st exam but did not appear for the exam, given there is a reason behind it, can take the improvement ( 2nd main exam). As the result of the main exam was declared today, the application window for the 2nd main exam or the improvement exam will open soon.

The CGBSE website is likely to experience heavy traffic, so students are recommended to be patient if there is a delay in reaching the results. Alternatively, they can check their CGBSE Class 10, 12 scores at education.indianexpress.com, and download scores for easy reference.