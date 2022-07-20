scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Bihar: Result delay affects hundreds of students as corruption taint cripples top offices in Magadh University

MU's vice-chancellor Rajendra Prasad has been absconding since November 2021 after the state vigilance unit (SVU) charged him with corruption. The Patna High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea in May.

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
Updated: July 20, 2022 12:15:26 am
Magadh University in Bihar. (Photo: metha supong/wikipedia.org )

The results of at least half-a-dozen undergraduate and vocational courses offered by Bodhgaya-based Magadh University (MU) are pending for six months to one year, thus jeopardising the career of hundreds of students. The main reason behind the delay is corruption cases being faced by the varsity top-brass, including the vice-chancellor who is absconding since since November 2021.

Founded in 1962, MU offers 704 courses across 13 undergraduate, post-graduate and other streams. It has 44 constituent colleges and 85 institutes are affiliated to it. The university has over two-lakh students and over 2,000 teachers.

MU’s vice-chancellor Rajendra Prasad has been absconding since November 2021 after the state vigilance unit (SVU) charged him with corruption. The Patna High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea in May. The V-C is accused of financial irregularities in the purchase of OMR sheets, answer books and library books worth several lakhs of rupees. The SVU had seized Rs 90 lakh in cash, foreign currency worth Rs 7.5 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh during raids at Prasad’s premises.

In December 2021, the SVU had arrested MU Registrar Pushpendra Kumar Verma, and Proctor Jainandan Prasad, library in-charge Prof Binod Kumar for allegedly conniving with V-C Prasad. The three varsity officials are currently out on bail.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...

A delegation of MU students on Tuesday made an unsuccessful bid to meet Chancellor-cum-Governor Ohagu Chauhan. The students now plan a march from Magadh University to Raj Bhavan soon.

Preeti Nandini, an activist, told The Indian Express: “MU has been without management for sometime now. There is no top official who could be consulted on the status of pending results. The fate of hundreds of students is hanging in balance.”

The results which are pending include part-II of 2018-21 session, the examination of which was conducted in October 2021; part-I of 2019-22 session (exams held in November last year); part-III of 2018-21 vocational courses (exams held in October last year); second-year result of Bachelor of Education (2019-21, examination held in December last year); and first-year Bachelor of Education (2020-22, examination held last December). Besides, the final result of Bachelor of Library Science (examination held in October 2021) is pending, Nandini said.

A delegation of students had met Bihar Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary last month.

Choudhary told reporters on Monday: “We have received multiple grievances from Magadh University students. We have decided to send a team to the university soon and review and assess the situation.” A Raj Bhavan official said there had been no word yet on appointing a new V-C. Patliputra University, Patna, V-C RK Singh has been given additional charge of the MU.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement