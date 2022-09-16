Restricted access to library, no union set up at TISS, claim students

While the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) opened its campus for students in July, after a gap of two years, a section of students has claimed that the academic ambience on campus is still not back to normal as access to the library is restricted and student unions have not been formed.

The institute administration, on the other hand, has issued a notice for students at large stating that some groups of students are attempting to create an unsavoury situation and unrest on campus and instigate fellow students to violate institutional norms.

The Progressive Students Forum (PSF) from the TISS, which has been complaining about restricted library access, also forcefully occupied the library at the institute beyond permitted time-limit. They claimed that the authorities have reduced library timing from 21 hours (9am to 6am) to 16 hours (9am to 1am). “This denial of access to the library, which also includes the cyber library, is absolutely unacceptable as there are many students from marginalised backgrounds who do not have laptops,” said a student, adding that the students’ union has not been formed yet to raise their issues.

Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof. PK Shajahan, said, “The process of formation of the students’ union, which is a legitimate student’s body, has already started. While all students’ issues will be discussed with the union, till the time it is in shape, we will hold discussions only with class representatives on all matters.”

The notice by the institute authority, while questioning the legitimacy of the protesting students’ organisation also raises concerns on its narrative, stating, “It can only be seen as an attempt to impose certain views and opinions on students and thereby, illegitimately claim a representational status.”

Explaining the reason behind the notice, an official from the TISS said, “It was found that a section of students were spreading misinformation and engaging in activities circumventing democratic and institutional processes. The notice aims to protect the interest of students and the institute.”