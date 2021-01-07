Respite for 3 from DU seeking JNU admission

They were not granted the admission due to delay in their undergraduate examinations and publication of results by DU.

THE DELHI High Court has said that Jawaharlal Nehru University’s admission policy, which stipulates preference to candidates whose results have been declared, will not come in the way of admission of those candidates who have otherwise qualified on merit and if seats are available in the courses of their choice.

The court passed the order in a case filed by three candidates, who completed their undergraduate degrees from Delhi University (DU) and were seeking admission to MA courses at JNU.

While DU declared the results for the three candidates on November 20 and 21, last year, JNU had asked for results to be uploaded by November 8. The candidates achieved a result higher than that required for admission in the first list published by JNU but they were still not considered for the admission. The court was told that admission in the courses is still in progress and JNU can be asked to consider their cases on merit at this stage, in case vacant seats are still available.

JNU counsel Monika Arora submitted that in the event seats are available in the relevant courses for which the three candidates have applied in their respective categories, and if they qualify on merit for admission in those courses, their cases will be considered sympathetically by the university.