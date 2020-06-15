Reshmi Nandeibam tops Manipur HSLC exam, pass percentage at 65.34%

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2020: 65.34% clear HSLC exam successfully. Representational image/ file Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2020: 65.34% clear HSLC exam successfully. Representational image/ file

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) declared the result of HSLC or class 10 exam on Monday, June 15. Out of 38,664 candidates who had appeared in the exam, a total of 65.34 per cent students cleared the class 10th exam successfully. Reshmi Nandeibam of Pitambara English School secured the top spot with 579 marks.

Students who have not yet checked their results can do that at the official website of the state board – bosem.in and manresults.nic.in. A student needs to secure at least 33 marks in every subject to clear the exams.

The BSEM along with the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) started the evaluation of answer sheets of class 10 and 12 examinations, earlier in April. It was done at four centralised evaluation centres – Ramlal Paul Higher Secondary School, T. G. Higher Secondary School, C. C. Higher Secondary School and D. M. College of Science – in Imphal under the initiative of Manipur Education Department.

Meanwhile, the board has decided to conduct the remaining class 12 papers in July. The board had to postpone the two papers scheduled on March 20 and 23 due to coronavirus lockdown, the exams will now be conducted on July 6 and 7, 2020.

