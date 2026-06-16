RBI will pay Rs 1.5 lakh monthly stipend to young professionals: How to apply

The current inflation print is below the RBI's 4% target band, and the MPC is scheduled to meet February 4-6. (Source: File)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the engagement of Young Professionals (YPs) on a contractual basis. Selected candidates will work with the central bank in Mumbai and receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh during the tenure of their engagement. The last day to apply is July 16, 2026.

According to the official notification, the engagement is on a contractual basis and does not guarantee a permanent position in the RBI eventuality. Young Professionals will be required to work full-time and will not be permitted to undertake any other paid assignments without prior approval from the Bank.

Duration of engagement

According to the statement, RBI plans to engage Young Professionals for an initial period of three years. The contract may be extended based on mutual agreement and performance, with the total tenure not exceeding five years.