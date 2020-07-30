Reservation in medical admissions: Stalin dials Oppn leaders, CMs to pressure Centre for OBC quota

Stalin spoke to former PM H D Deve Gowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BSP chief Mayawati, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and NC leader Omar Abdullah. (File) Stalin spoke to former PM H D Deve Gowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BSP chief Mayawati, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and NC leader Omar Abdullah. (File)

DMK chief M K Stalin has spoken to top Opposition leaders and CMs from various regional parties for their support to put pressure on the Centre to provide OBC reservation in medical admissions to state-run medical and dental colleges under the all-India quota.

The move follows the Madras High Court directing the Centre on Monday to set up a committee to examine the issue.

Stalin spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. He also dialled CMs including Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, K Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana, Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra and Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal. He later tweeted that he spoke to the leaders in the wake of Madras HC’s “historic judgment” and sought their support to urge the Centre to convene a committee meeting on priority and provide the OBC reservation.

Stalin also spoke to former PM H D Deve Gowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BSP chief Mayawati, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and NC leader Omar Abdullah.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.