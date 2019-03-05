13-point roster system: Govt to bring ordinance to overturn SC judgement on reservations in universities

Amid protest against the 13-point roster system, the government has decided to bring an ordinance to ordinance to overturn the apex court judgement on reservations in higher educational institutions, ANI reported on Tuesday.

Advertising

The ordinance will ensure that during the calculation of allocation of positions to various categories, the university or a college will be taken as a unit and not the departments. The ordinance will reserve the rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs to get their due in the recruitment of faculty positions in educational institutions.

The 13-point roster system takes each department of a university as a unit and implements the recruitment and reservation policy for teachers keeping the department as a unit.

The apex court had earlier rejected a review petition by the centre, upholding a judgement of the Allahabad High Court which had ruled that a varsity shall be considered as a unit while giving reservation to SCs, STs, OBC, and other minority category candidates.

Advertising

To ensure fair representation in UGC faculty positions, several rights groups of Dalits and SC/ST Tuesday called for a Bharat Bandh against the 13-point roster. The protesters demanded an ordinance that will overturn the 13-point roster system.