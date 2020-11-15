Research students can avail these scholarship programmes, here’s the list

List of scholarship programmes available for research students. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Research scholarship is a broad category of scholarships and fellowships that are given to students for the purpose of research at graduate, postgraduate, doctoral and postdoctoral level. Research plays a crucial role in a variety of fields including science, technology, engineering, medicine, etc.

There are various research institutions that offer scholarships for students to carry out research in specific fields. Furthermore, institutions like IITs, IISc, IISERs, NITs, ICAR, etc also offer fellowships and grants to support the research study of scholars in various fields.

List of scholarship programmes for research students

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships

This scholarship is meant for postgraduate students who are registered or admitted in a PhD programme at a recognised university/ institution in India. Applicable for two years, this scholarship supports the research in specialisations like sociology, Indian history, economics, geography, ecology and environment, etc.

The candidates who are below 35 years of age and have obtained at least 60 per cent marks in both graduation and postgraduation can apply for this scholarship.

Provider details: Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund

Eligibility: Students enrolled in PhD programmes

Awards: Up to Rs 18,000 per month and other benefits

Application timeline: Between May and June (tentative)

Application mode: By post (to administrative secretary of Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund)

Institute Post-Doctoral Fellowship – IIT Ropar

Introduced with an objective to encourage bright minds to carry out research programmes at IIT Ropar, this fellowship offers financial support to students having a PhD degree. It is mandatory for the students to apply within five years after the completion of PhD.

The fellowship is also open for candidates who have completed their PhD thesis under the supervision/ co-supervision of IIT Ropar faculty members. In this case, the students are allowed to apply after three years of completion of their PhD degree.

Provider Details: Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar

Eligibility: PhD degree holders

Awards: Rs 45,000 to 55,000 and other benefits

Application timeline: Round the year

Application mode: By post or in-hand application submission to the Department/Center in which the candidate intends to join as a Post-Doctoral Fellow

SERB National Post-Doctoral Fellowship (N-PDF)

This fellowship aims to identify motivated young researchers and provide them with support to carry out research in frontier areas of science and engineering. Under this fellowship, the students below 35 years of age who have obtained a PhD/ MD/ MS degree from a recognised university can avail variable benefits to carry out research at post-doctoral level.

The candidates who have submitted their PhD/ MD/ MS thesis and are awaiting award can also apply. However, they will receive a lower fellowship amount till they qualify the aforesaid degree.

Provider details: Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB)

Eligibility: PhD/MD/MS degree holders

Awards: Monthly stipend up to Rs 55,000 and other benefits

Application timeline: Between April and May (tentative)

Application mode: Online, through official website of SERB

Teachers Associateship for Research Excellence (TARE)

This initiative of SERB is meant for students having a PhD degree in science or MD/ MS in medicine or ME/ MTech in engineering/ technology. The key objective of the scheme is to facilitate mobility of faculty members working in state universities/ colleges and private academic institutions to carry out research in renowned institutions like IITs, IISc, IISERs, etc.

The age of the candidates should be less than 45 years and they must not hold any ongoing research projects or fellowship at the time of application submission.

Provider details: Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB)

Eligibility: PhD in Science or MD/MS in Medicine or ME/MTech in Engineering/Technology degree holders

Awards: Rs 60,000 per annum and research grant of Rs 5 lakh per annum

Application timeline: Between March and April (tentative)

Application mode: Online, through official website of SERB

ICMR Centenary-Post Doctoral Research Fellowship Scheme

This fellowship aims to support PhD/ MD/ MS degree holders to pursue research in the area of basic science, communicable and non-communicable diseases, and reproductive health including nutrition at ICMR institutions and centers.

The candidates are required to apply for this fellowship within 3 years of completion of PhD/ MD/ MS. The age of the candidates should be below 32 years on the date of application.

Provider details: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Eligibility: PhD/MD/MS degree holders

Awards: Rs 50,000 per month and other benefits

Application timeline: Between July and December (tentative)

Application mode: By post (to the Director General of ICMR)

Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF)

This fellowship aims to promote technical research studies and attract the meritorious students to pursue doctoral programmes at leading institutions in India. The students who have completed or pursuing BTech/ MTech/MSc/ Integrated MTech/ MSc degree can avail benefits under this scheme.

They are required to apply for a PhD programme at one of the PMRF granting institutes either through direct entry channel or lateral entry channel.

Provider details: Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India

Eligibility: BTech graduate, final year BTech, integrated MTech, integrated MSc students from IISc/IITs/NITs/IISER/IIITs

Awards: Stipend up to Rs 80,000 per month and other benefits

Application timeline: Round the year

Application mode: Apply through the PMRF granting institutions

