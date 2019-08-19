Research fellowship in child rights up to Rs 1 lakh: Know how to apply

The non-profit organisations, Child Rights & You (CRY) invites applications from people who are passionate about child rights and research for its year-long 11th edition of CRY’s National Child Rights Research Fellowship (NCRRF). Up to five fellowships ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh will be awarded.

The main mandate of the programme, claims CRY, is to build a community of child rights researchers who are passionate about exploring issues related to the Indian children. The last date for submitting applications is September 20 and the names of selected researchers will be announced on CRY website in November 2019.

During the course of the year, the researchers can develop and interpret themes on the basis of their experiences and ideas. After successful completion of the research, findings will be made available to activists, academicians, development practitioners and general people.

Eligibility

The candidates should be more than 18 years of age and must be Indian citizens.

Documents needed

The essential requirements for the application include a three-page proposal, which briefly explains the topic of study, objectives and outlines the research question within a framework, proposed methodology, time lines, a reading list of related literature/existing studies on the subject and a detailed budget.

The participants also need to provide an updated two-page CV, samples of published or unpublished papers and details of references or any documentation done on a related theme Names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses of two referees willing to furnish references for you.

How to apply

Applications may be sent to research@crymail.org or by post to CRY-Child Rights and You, Documentation Centre, 189 A, Anand Estate, Sane Guruji Marg, Mumbai 400 011 or via e-mail to: research@crymail.org