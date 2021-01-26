These courses on retail management, digital marketing available for free at SWAYAM

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we sell and buy stuff. More and more people have switched to online mode and clearly, traditional marketing has taken a backseat. Companies are looking for professionals who have expertise in marketing and wish to learn new skills. Those studying commerce, retail, marketing, business, or related field will have to study newer courses to stay abreast with the industry.

Apart from the degree courses offered by varsities, interested can pursue short-term, online certificate courses on retail management and digital marketing at several online platforms including SWAYAM, Coursera, Udemy, Simplilearn among others.

Here are top courses on e-retail, marketing available at SWAYAM

Introduction to Retail Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore offers an online course on retail management via government’s SWAYAM platform. The course provides learners the basic concepts of retailing and gives an idea of how a retail business works, the core issues and challenges involved, and an idea of the country’s retail sector.

The six weeks course will commence on January 31, and the application process ends on February 28.

The courses will cover chapters understanding the retail business, retail formats and strategies, retail competition and retail strategy, financial strategy for retail business, merchandise management, retail pricing, and promotion.

The online classes will be conducted by professor Ashis Mishra of IIM-B. The successful candidates will receive a certificate. The classes will be concluded on April 30.

Retail and Channel Management

The 12-week course on retail and channel management offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore will help to understand the basics of retailing, store management, branding.

The course will cover topics of marketing, role of retailer, retail channel management, retail formats, consumer behaviour in retail, retail location, sales promotion, managing services, customer relationship management, retail pricing, human resource management.

The online course will be conducted by Yamini Karmarkar and Geeta Nema. The application process will be concluded on February 28.

Basics of Digital Marketing

The course ‘Basics of Digital Marketing’ — developed by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore’s professor Subin Sudhir — provides critical insights necessary to succeed in e-commerce and digital and social media marketing.

The online course which will be conducted by Lalit Engle of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore covers topics of introduction to marketing, consumer behaviour, introduction to digital marketing, search engine optimisation, display advertising, social media marketing, social media platforms, online reputation management, mobile marketing, website planning and creation, email marketing, others.

The 12-weeks will commence from January 21, and the application process will conclude on February 28.

Digital Marketing

The online course offered by Panjab University, Chandigarh aims to build the conceptual foundation of digital marketing and to develop the students’ skills to plan, implement and monitor digital marketing campaigns in globalised environment. The course is designed primarily for MBA pursuing students. According to SWAYAM, the online course ranked amongst the top 15 courses worldwide by Class Central and top five in the country.

The 15 weeks course covers various aspects of digital marketing including the significance of digital marketing, traditional marketing vs digital marketing, website planning and development, email marketing, advertising, Google Analytics, Facebook advertising, Linkedin marketing. The online course will be conducted by professor Tejinderpal Singh.

The last date to apply at the SWAYAM platform- swayam.gov.in is February 28, and the exam will be conducted on May 9.

Global Marketing Management

The eight weeks course on global marketing management held by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. This course aims up-to-date analysis of the global business environment and successfully blends a comprehensive review of global business and marketing.

The course will cover topics of the global economic environment, financial environment, global marketing research, marketing products and services, global pricing, marketing in emerging markets, internet. The online programme will be conducted by IIT-Roorkee’s professor Zillur Rahman.

According to SWAYAM, a total of 2,116 students till now have enrolled for the course which will be commenced on February 15. The exam is scheduled to be held on April 25 for candidates willing to get a certificate.

Customer Relationship Management

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) offered six-week course on customer relationship management. The course aims to equip candidates with concepts and best practices so that they can implement them for long-term profitability.

It will cover topics like introduction to CRM, building customer relationships, economics of CRM, CRM applications, CRM in business markets, CRM implementation. The online course will be conducted by IIMB professor Shainesh G.

For details on courses on e-retail, digital marketing, candidates can check the platform- swayam.gov.in.

