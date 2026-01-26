Republic Day Parade 2026: Dept of School Education & Literacy spotlights NEP 2020 & India’s knowledge tradition

The narrative spanned from ancient wisdom to future-ready learning, unified under the arch of a PM SHRI School. (Image: Screengrab from MoE X video)

The Republic Day tableau of the Department of School Education and Literacy showcased India’s timeless knowledge legacy and its dynamic evolution under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, portraying school education as a key driver towards ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. The narrative spanned from ancient wisdom to future-ready learning, unified under the arch of a PM SHRI School.

At the front end of the float, an idol of Aryabhata watched over smiling children holding ‘Shunya’ (zero) and a globe, symbolising India’s enduring contribution to global knowledge and the passing of this legacy to future generations.

Wings behind the children represented NEP 2020, enabling confidence, opportunity, and global readiness rooted in “Aatmanirbharta”.