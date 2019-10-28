Report claims Bihar students write exam in open, principal calls it ‘canard’

Toggle Menu
"It is a canard. Those being shown sitting on ground are students of graduation, part one and part two filling up their examination forms," RLSY college principal Rajeshwar Prasad said

The pictures of students wrote their exam in open in RLSY College, Bettiah on Saturday, October 26 was viral on social media. Image source: ANI Photo

Denying reports that students were forced to write their graduation examinations in the open on October 26, the principal of Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav (RLSY) College in Bettiah said ‘it is a canard’ being spread.

Speaking to the Indian Express, college principal Rajeshwar Prasad said, “It is a canard. Those being shown sitting on the ground are students of graduation, part one and part two filling up their examination forms.”

The college principal said about 2,200 students of graduation science stream wrote their examination in the first sitting. “In second sitting, as about 5,000 students had to write their General Studies exam, we made arrangements in halls and verandahs but no one was made to sit on college ground.”

Meanwhile, as per news agency ANI, the college principal said the situation happened due to fewer number of seats. “The college has the capacity to accommodate 2,000 students, but the students coming for the examinations are more than 5,000. Due to more students, this situation has occurred in our college.”

“This problem can only be solved with the construction of a proper examination hall that can accommodate more students. We have contacted all authorities concerned, but an exam hall is yet to be constructed,” he added, as reported by news agency ANI.

With inputs from Santosh Singh, Express correspondent, Bihar 

