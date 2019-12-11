Rent agreement may be mandatory for RTE admissions in Gujarat

Over a lakh seats are expected to be offered under the 25 per cent rule, the online admission process for which is likely to be announced next month. Over a lakh seats are expected to be offered under the 25 per cent rule, the online admission process for which is likely to be announced next month.

The state education department plans to make registration of rent or lease agreement of parents’ houses mandatory for admissions under Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009 in private schools from the next academic year. The move comes in the wake of suspected cases of applicants producing fake rent agreements for eligibility under the 25 per cent reservation rule for underprivileged students.

The education department had directed private school managements to conduct random verification of documents as well as physical verification of a few applicants but says it was not sufficient to check applicants not belonging to the economically and socially disadvantaged groups getting admission under RTE.

“This is a move to ensure that the rent agreements are authentic and not prepared only for the sake of admissions. Since the education department cannot cross verify each and every document submitted by the applicants, registered rent agreements over the notarised ones will filter out such cases,” said director primary education, MI Joshi.

Over a lakh seats are expected to be offered under the 25 per cent rule, the online admission process for which is likely to be announced next month.

Sources revealed that a few cases came to light where the applicants under RTE were actually owners of houses in areas otherwise not affordable to the economically disadvantaged groups but had submitted documents, including rent agreements, as resident proof that would not not raise any suspicion over their eligibility.

Ruling out that all applicants fall into this category, Joshi said, “We are not raising fingers on everyone but want to ensure that the reserved seats do not go to undeserving candidates. Since the registered rent agreement becomes a legal document, it will deter those even thinking of going to fake it for admission, which they can otherwise afford.”

The issue of ineligible candidates getting admission under the RTE Act remains a concern for the state education department after several such cases came to light, mainly in some of the reputed schools in Surat and Ahmedabad nearly two-three years ago.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had ordered all district education officers and district primary education officers to cross verify all admissions under the Act and directed them to register a police case in cases of faking documents. Private schools were asked to undertake the verification process at their level.

However, police complaints were not done as these applicants withdrew the admissions on their own or got them converted into regular seats under pressure of legal action. The education department convinced several parents to withdraw the applications.

Every year since 2012-13 when the state government implemented 25 per cent reservation for disadvantaged groups under RTE, the admission process has been mired in controversies due to one reason or the other. So far, nearly 3.25 lakh admissions were allotted to RTE applicants. In 2018-19, a total of 1,18,110 seats in 10,180 self-financed schools in Gujarat were reserved under the RTE Act, while the applications received were 1,93,630.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App