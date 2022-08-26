Reliance Foundation, Vital Voices Global Partnership launch WomenLead India fellowship; check details

Reliance Foundation and Vital Voices Global Partnership are joining hands to launch WomenLead India fellowship programme to support 50 Indian women leaders who are addressing urgent economic and social issues. Interested women can apply for the fellowship programme at the official website — vitalvoices.org.

This fellowship programme is open only to those who identify as a woman and are an Indian national, currently residing and working in India. Interested candidates should have a minimum of three years of work experience in working to enact social change in one or

more of the four key thematic areas — rural transformation, education, sports for development, arts, culture and heritage.

WomenLead India fellowship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the fellowship programme — vitalvoices.org.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down to the ‘signature programs’ menu and click on the link for ‘leadership’.

Step 3: Scroll down to click on on the ‘WomenLead India’ fellowship programme.

Step 4: Click on the link for ‘apply now’. Tick the eligibility criteria page and fill in all other required information about personal details, education qualifications and work experience.

Advertisement

Step 5: Submit the application form. Download save the page for future reference.

It is also important for interested candidates to demonstrate a minimum of an intermediate level of English speaking, writing, and listening skills. Once all applications are received on October 3, 2022, they will undergo a thorough review process from Vital Voices and Reliance Foundation. Selected candidates will be notified by November 15, 2022. All other candidates will be notified by December 1, 2022.

Candidates have time till October 3 to apply for this fellowship programme, which will run from November 2022 till August 2023.

Advertisement

However, employees of the Reliance group of companies, Reliance Foundation and Vital Voices Global Partnership are not eligible for this fellowship programme.