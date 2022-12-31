Reliance Foundation announces 5000 UG, 100 PG merit based scholarships

For the academic year 2022-23, Reliance Foundation will be awarding up to 5,000 merit-cum-means undergraduate scholarships of up to Rs 2 lakh and up to 100 merit-based postgraduate scholarships of up to Rs 6 lakh, both for the entire duration of study.

The scholarships aim to enable students to become successful professionals and realize their dreams. Applications for the scholarships are open till February 14, 2023 on the website – scholarships.reliancefoundation.org

Students with a household income of under Rs 15 lakh who are enrolled in the first year of their undergraduate studies pursuing any subject stream of their choice can apply. The programme will also aim to encourage applications by girls and specially-abled students. In addition to the scholarship grant, the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships will provide scholars an opportunity to be part of a vibrant alumni network and an enabling support system.

The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships is open to all to apply and aims to identify and nurture future leaders of tomorrow and will be awarded following a rigorous selection process, including interviews with leading experts.

Also read | Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Amazon collaborate for future engineer program

Students pursuing education in the fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics & Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Renewable & New Energy, Material Science & Engineering and Life Sciences will be selected on the basis of merit.

Students enrolled in the first year of their postgraduate studies can apply. In addition to providing a generous grant, the Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships will provide a holistic development programme, consisting of expert interactions, industry exposure and volunteering opportunities.