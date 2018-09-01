Reject attendance system for faculty, says JNUTA

On the attendance issue, the teachers said, “The only rationale being offered for this policy decision is the existing UGC Rules and Regulations about certain hours a teacher is to spend in the university”, but “nowhere does the UGC document talk about an attendance record of teachers”. On the attendance issue, the teachers said, “The only rationale being offered for this policy decision is the existing UGC Rules and Regulations about certain hours a teacher is to spend in the university”, but “nowhere does the UGC document talk about an attendance record of teachers”.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has asked teachers to “reject” the mandatory attendance system, which they said had been implemented by the administration in “full steam”.

JNUTA has written to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, saying that the JNU vice-chancellor must leave his position. They had earlier held a referendum, in which 93 per cent of the 300 teachers who voted had expressed the same sentiment.

On the attendance issue, the teachers said, “The only rationale being offered for this policy decision is the existing UGC Rules and Regulations about certain hours a teacher is to spend in the university”, but “nowhere does the UGC document talk about an attendance record of teachers”.

“JNU faculty is spread across NCR. The new rule will require colleagues to come to campus simply to mark their presence, even when they may not have classes or interaction hours with the students.We appeal to all colleagues to reject this move of the administration,”said JNUTA president Sonajharia Minz.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App