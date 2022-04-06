Regulations for foreign universities planning to set campus in India in two months

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is formulating regulations to facilitate foreign universities to come and establish campuses in India. “The draft regulations will be released in the next two months,” UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said at the India Education Summit 2022.

“Recently I have met a few ambassadors of several countries and many of them are showing interest to establish their campuses in India. We are also working on preparing a regulation to enable our Indian Institutes, whether they are state-funded universities, private universities, or central universities, to be able to go and open our own campuses abroad,” he further added.

Read | India Education Summit 2022 Live Updates

While talking about the NEP 2020 and its implementation, M Jagadesh Kumar said “Today we have permitted the students to do up to 40% of their credits, anywhere outside their own institution, and parallel to this we have also created the academic bank of credit. Sooner we are also going to come up with modifications which will enable some of the top universities in our country to offer online programmes without even any permission from UGC.”

The Indian Express is hosting a two-day India education Summit 2022. Stakeholders from different domains of the education sector will hold discussions on the most pressing issues in the space. Day 1 will have a discussion on one year into the National Education Policy, its impacts, and the implementation report. Apart from UGC Chairman, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia were also in attendance.