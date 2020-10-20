Registrations to open today for Sanik School admissions, NTA to hold AISEE 2021

Sainik School admissions will be based on AISSEE (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre/ Representational)

The application process for admission to Sainik School will begin today – October 20. The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates will be able to register at the official website aissee.nta.nic.in. The application process will remain open until November 19.

“NTA will be conducting the AISSEE-2021 for admission to class 6 and Class 9 in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2021-22. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and other training academies, for officers,” the official notice read.

The entrance exam will be held on January 10, 2021. It will be a pen and paper-based exam candidates will have to solve the exam by filing in OMR sheets. It will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) based test.

To apply for admission to class 6, the student should be between 1- and 12 years of age as on March 31. For class 9, a student should be between 13 and 15 years old. Age will be calculated as on March 31. Admissions for girls are open for class 6 in Sainik schools. Earlier, only boys were allowed to take admission in Sainik schools. The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh had given a nod to allow girls to take admission in these schools from 2017 onwards.

To appear for the exam, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 550. For reserved category candidates, it is Rs 400. Applicants will begin soon at nta.ac.in or aissee.nta.nic.in.

