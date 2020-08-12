Registrations open for PG admissions in innovation, entrepreneurship, and venture development

Registration process is open till August 28 (Representational image)

The All India Council for Technical Education has invited application for admission to MBA and PGDM courses in innovation, entrepreneurship and venture development (IEV). A total of 15 higher education institutes across the country are offering a two-year course. Admission to the course will be through a Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020. The registration process for the same has begun at cet.cbtexam.in.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to two years of full-time PGDM or MBA programmes. The course is an initiative under the National Innovation and Startup Policy of MHRD’s Innovation Cell and AICTE with an “objective to make Indian higher education system to produce new generation entrepreneurs capable of building innovative and simultaneously earning a master’s degree,” claims AICTE in its official notice.

Common Entrance Examination on Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CET-IE) 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 5. The registration process is on and will conclude on August 28. The admit card will be released on August 31. Mock online tests will also be held on September 1 and 2, as per the official notice and the result is expected by September 10. Those who clear written exam will be called for interview and final admission list is expected by October 15.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management

The total duration of the online exam will be 90 minutes with 30 minutes’ as preparation time. Tentative time for CETIE will be 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. A total of 150 objective-type questions related to innovation, entrepreneurship, IPR and startup will be asked. The exam will be in English only. The syllabus includes quantitative aptitude, awareness of the business, logical reasoning, reading comprehension, and psychometric assessment.

In the final selection, 10 per cent weightage will be given to the letter of recommendation, 10 per cent to the previous experience, 40 per cent to the test and 40 per cent to the interview round. An application fee of Rs 500 will be applicable. for female candidates, PwD, SC, ST, EBC candidates the fee is Rs 250.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd