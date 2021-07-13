NTA begins registration process for LNIPE 2021, check how to apply here

In order to apply for the LNIPE entrance test, candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 1500 for each programme they are applying to.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the application process for the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) 2021 entrance test. Interested and eligible candidates may apply online at lnipe.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply is July 31 2021. The NTA will allow candidates to make changes/ corrections in their application forms from August 1 till August 3.

In order to apply for the LNIPE entrance test, candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 1500 for each programme they are applying to. The exam will be conducted on August 14 2021. The admit card will be released on August 9 2021.

The exam will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes for all courses except the M. Ph. Education course for which the exam shall be conducted for 90 minutes. The exam will consist of objective multiple-type questions. There will be no negative marking and thus candidates will not lose marks for selecting an incorrect answer.

LNIPE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the LNIPE NTA website lnipe.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Register for ‘online registration’ with your mobile number and email id. Note down your application number.

Step 3: Fill in all the details in the form and complete the online application form

Step 4: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 5: Upload scanned documents including proof of birth, class 10 marks sheet, class 12 mark sheet (if declared), graduation mark sheet (for candidates applying to PG courses, and only if the result has been declared), category certificate, EWS and best 3 sports achievement certificates (for candidates applying for B.P.Ed and PG Diploma in Sports Coaching)

Step 6: Pay the fee via online modes of payment. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

The LNIPE entrance test is conducted for admission to various diploma, graduate, postgraduate, and postgraduate diploma courses offered by the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education. The institute has campuses in Gwalior and Guwahati.