CSAB NIT, govt colleges registrations begin under special round: How to apply

The registration and choice filling process under the special round has begun for candidates seeking admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), IIT and other central and state government engineering colleges and university. Interested can apply at the official website, csab.nic.in. The registration and choice filling will end on July 27 (Saturday).

Advertising

The seat allotment result for the first round will be displayed on July 28 (Sunday). Those who make it to the list can choose to accept or reject the list. If a candidate wishes to accept a seat, they will have to pay a fee. In case any candidate does not want to take the allotted seat it will be moved on for the next round.

Read| Why are JEE Advanced toppers picking IIT-Bombay over NIRF rank 1 IIT-Madras?

Candidates can accept or reject seats from July 28 to July 31 under the first list after which the second list will be released on August 1 for which interested candidates will have to report in-person at the institute from August 2 to 5, 2019. There will be no separate registration for the second round and only those who participate in registration will be considered.

In Video| JEE Main toppers strategy

Students who have cleared Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains are eligible to apply for the same. Earlier, the admission process was conducted under the Joint Seat Allotment Authority (JoSAA), now the admissions will only be for the seats left after seven rounds of counselling of JoSAA which also includes IIT admissions based on JEE Advanced score.