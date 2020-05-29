Registrations at DU may begin on June 8

Delhi University campus (File Photo) Delhi University campus (File Photo)

Delhi University may see registrations for admission to its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate courses opening on June 8 this year, if a tentative schedule prepared by its admissions department is passed by the standing committee of the academic council in its meeting Friday.

This will delay the admission process by a little less than a month from last year, when UG registrations had begun on May 15. As per the tentative schedule of the admission department, headed by Dean Admissions Shobha Bagai, the registration portal is to be opened on June 8 and closed on June 30 for UG courses. The department has suggested the portal be opened once again from July 31to August 9 for aspirants to update their Class XII marks.

As per the tentative schedule, the first cut-off list will be released on August 11. A total of five cut-offs will be declared, the last being on September 3, after which a “special cut-off” will be released on September 8.

The document to be presented at the meeting of the standing committee’s agenda says more cut-offs may be released if seats are left vacant.

“The schedule will depend on the declaration of the Class XII results by CBSE. This is a tentative schedule. The dates may be modified, keeping in view the situation at the time of admission due to Covid-19,” it reads.

The UG and PG bulletin of information or prospectus will also be on the meeting agenda on Friday. It remains to be seen what changes are brought in the admission criteria, if at all, and how the Covid-19 pandemic would influence the DU admission process.

CBSE board exams for Classes X and XII were postponed due to the nation-wide lockdown in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. They will now be held from July 1 to 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd