Registration window reopens for NMAT by GMAC

Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has opened a registration window for the NMAT by GMAC exam. Those who have not registered for the exam yet can do so from January 18 to January 31. Candidates can log on to the website – nmat.org to register for the exam.

Candidates who have used all three attempts for the NMAT by GMAC exam for the testing year July 1 – June 30 cannot register for the additional window. This means the candidates who have taken the main attempt as well as the two re-takes, cannot avail of this opportunity, as per the official notice.

The exam will be held from February 2 to February 8 at the test center and exam from home facility will also be available. Slots will be available on specific dates within this window for online testing and seats will be booked on the first come, first served basis, as per the official notice. Only one exam attempt will be allowed within this exam delivery window.

Candidates will also have to pay Rs 2300 plus taxes for the main attempt or retake attempt from January 18 to January 31, 2021

Gaurav Srivastava, regional director, South Asia, GMAC said, “This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are going to offer an additional window of the NMAT by GMAC exam. This is to help candidates who might have missed taking the test earlier as well as schools that require more applications and have extended their applications deadline. I am also pleased to share that K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management is now an NMAT-accepting B-School for all their programs.”