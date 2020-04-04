Registration for new session at DU on hold

So far, the entire academic calendar for 2020-2021 has been pushed back with some Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations postponed till further notice. (File) So far, the entire academic calendar for 2020-2021 has been pushed back with some Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations postponed till further notice. (File)

The Delhi University administration announced Friday that the registration process for admission to the next academic session has been put on hold.

With the current nationwide lockdown, the university — like other educational institutions — has been closed till April 14. “… the Registration process for admissions for the session 2020-2021 in the Undergraduate/ Postgraduate/ M.Phil/ PhD. courses of the University of Delhi is on hold till further orders,” the DU order said.

The university had initiated its massive admission process in January by starting work on developing application forms and the Bulletin of Information. Applications for foreign nationals had begun in February.

Online applications for all students had opened on May 31 last year and on May 15 in 2018.

So far, the entire academic calendar for 2020-2021 has been pushed back with some Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations postponed till further notice. Competitive entrance examinations such as JEE and NEET have also been delayed.

On Thursday, Ashoka University also announced that it was extending the deadline for applications to its flagship Young India Fellowship till April 13. The admission process was earlier scheduled to have ended on March 31.

It has also moved all offline steps of its application process such as Comprehension Tests and Personal Interviews online.

