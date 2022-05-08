Registration deadline extension for NEET UG 2022, CUET and more: Top education news last week

This week the education sector saw some result declarations, some postponement of exams and some allegations at exam-conducting bodies and lecturers of not supporting Indian students.

From CUET 2022 registration deadline extension to demands of NEET PG 2022 exam postponement — here’s a recap of what happened in the education sector this week.

CUET 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Earlier, the application window was to close on May 6, but now candidates will be able to apply for the entrance exam till May 22. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the exam can do so at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Along with the application deadline, the last date to pay the application fee has also been extended. Candidates can pay the application fee till 11:50 pm on May 22. The correction window will be available from May 25 to May 31.

NEET-UG 2022

The deadline for NEET-UG registration has been extended up to May 15, 2022, at 9 pm. The last date for payment of the application fee is May 15, 11:50 pm. Earlier, May 6 was the last date to apply. The deadline has been extended in view of the public notice that was released on May 1 regarding all admissions in medical courses to be conducted via NEET-UG 2022 scores. As per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines of the Indian system of medicine in all medical institutions governed under this Act.

Indian medical students

Several Indian medical students, who have returned following Russian invasion of Ukraine, say a section of their teachers believe they might reflect New Delhi’s ‘pro-Russia’ position. Several students said they faced violence and unfair treatment at the hands of the Ukrainian forces at the war-torn east European country’s borders as they were trying to move to safety.

Some students also said that they have contacted government representatives several times but there is no clarity about their future. They have already paid their current semester fees as the Ukrainian universities made it clear that they will not be able to access online lectures otherwise.

Meanwhile, medical students from India have come together and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and postpone the exam, scheduled to be held on May 21, citing its clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.

Board results 2022

— Maharashtra

The results of Class 12 (HSC) is expected to be declared between June 5 to 10 while class 10 and SSC results would be declared between June 15 to 20. Sharad Gosavi, chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said that the work of scanning answer sheets and division wise reports is almost done.

— Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the class 5 board exam results 2022. The Class 5 term 2 exams were held from March 15 to March 23 in term wise manner this year. The first term exams were held in October and the second term exams were held in March 2022. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode following all Covid related protocols.

— Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has come up with a unique rewarding system for board toppers. The state government has decided that all the Board toppers of classes 10 and 12 of this year will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride. “To motivate students, toppers of class 10 and 12 of their regions will be given free helicopter rides. This will also motivate other students of their region and will give a flight to their dreams,” the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at a press conference recently.

Breakfast scheme in Tamil Nadu schools

Tamil Nadu is set to become the first state in the country to offer breakfast in government schools, along with the mid-day meal. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday marked the completion of his first year in power with the announcement of five schemes, including a breakfast scheme for students studying in Classes 1 to 5 in the state.