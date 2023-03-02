scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Registration begins for TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET; check how to apply

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Eligible and interested candidates can apply at the official website— lawcet.tsche.ac.in, the last date to apply is April 6.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Registration beginsThe exams will be held on May 5 (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representative image)
Listen to this article
Registration begins for TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET; check how to apply
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Osmania University has opened the application window for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2023 and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at the official website— lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Also read |TS ECET 2023: Osmania University begins application process; how to apply

The last date for submission of application forms is April 6. The exams will be held on May 25. It is being conducted on the behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application payment fees link

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, date of birth, email address, desired programme and more

Step 4: Pay the fees

Step 5: Fill the application form by using your payment reference number and other details

Step 6: Fill the application form and submit

Step 7: Download the form for future reference

Also read |Kerala SET 2023 result declared; steps to check score at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

The test is conducted for admission into three-year and five-year LLB regular courses and two-year LLM courses in Telangana.

Also Read
IIT Hyderabad placement record for Electrical engineering department
IIT Hyderabad (EE) Placements: Know the highest package, average CTC, top...
List of countries that accept NEET UG score.
Study MBBS from abroad: Foreign universities that accept NEET UG score fo...
NEET UG 2023 registration begins soon
NEET UG 2023: Registrations likely to commence from March 5, says NTA off...
Christ University Bangalore
Bengaluru: Move to curtail Christ University's VC term comes under the cloud

For TS LAWCET- 2023 the application fees for three-year and five-year courses are Rs 900 for open and backward classes category and SC, ST and differently-abled category it is Rs 600. The application fee for TS PGLCET- 2023 is open and backward classes category is Rs 1100 and for SC, ST and differently-abled category it is Rs 900.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 20:31 IST
Next Story

Minister says 621 schools with madrasas unauthorised in Maharashtra

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close