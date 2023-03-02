Registration begins for TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET; check how to apply

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Osmania University has opened the application window for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2023 and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at the official website— lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date for submission of application forms is April 6. The exams will be held on May 25. It is being conducted on the behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application payment fees link

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, date of birth, email address, desired programme and more

Step 4: Pay the fees

Step 5: Fill the application form by using your payment reference number and other details

Step 6: Fill the application form and submit

Step 7: Download the form for future reference

The test is conducted for admission into three-year and five-year LLB regular courses and two-year LLM courses in Telangana.

For TS LAWCET- 2023 the application fees for three-year and five-year courses are Rs 900 for open and backward classes category and SC, ST and differently-abled category it is Rs 600. The application fee for TS PGLCET- 2023 is open and backward classes category is Rs 1100 and for SC, ST and differently-abled category it is Rs 900.