Registrar hits out at JNUTA over attendance claims

The registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has termed “malicious” a claim by the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), which had slammed the varsity’s policy of marking daily attendance of teachers and pointed out that only one in 75 global universities it surveyed followed such practices.

In a press release, the Registrar stated that the attendance rules have been made by the statutory bodies of the university and was based on UGC’s 2018 regulations, which stipulate that faculty members in higher education institutions should remain in their offices for at least five hours every working day.

“JNU, like hundreds of other universities and thousands of colleges in the country, follows the UGC notifications while framing ordinances and rules,” read the statement. It went on to state that the JNUTA “seeks opinions of colleagues from foreign universities just to oppose the JNU administration.”

It added that JNU does not go by the “practices and opinions of foreign universities.”

The JNUTA had earlier stated that responses from colleagues in 75 universities across 21 countries found that only one university followed the procedure of recording daily attendance.

“Almost all colleagues who responded expressed shock and outrage at the new attendance policy, and found it to be antithetical to the idea of a university fostering good teaching and research,” the JNUTA had noted.