Follow Us:
Sunday, August 05, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • Refund interest gained against grants, aids: UGC to universities

Refund interest gained against grants, aids: UGC to universities

"All interests earned against grants-in-aid released to university should be mandatorily remitted to the UGC account after finalisation of accounts," the commission said in a communication to registrars of all varsities

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2018 10:00:19 am
UGC, University, University Grants Commission, refund interest, University grants “All interests earned against grants-in-aid released to university should be mandatorily remitted to the UGC account after finalisation of accounts,” the commission said in a communication to registrars of all varsities
Related News

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all the varsities to refund the interest against grants or aids released to them. “All interests earned against grants-in-aid released to university should be mandatorily remitted to the UGC account after finalisation of accounts. Any interests earned out of grants-in-aid should not be treated as additional funds over and above the allocation,” the commission said in a communication to registrars of all varsities. The UGC has asked the universities to refund the amount at the earliest and send compliance report to it.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement