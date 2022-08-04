Refund full fees if student cancels admission: UGC to universities

August 4, 2022 5:43:11 pm
Higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday directed universities to refund the full fees to students who cancel their admissions or migrate to a different institute on or before October 31. The last date to refund the fee is December 21 after deducting a cancellation fee of up to ₹1,000, the commission said.
As per the UGC refund policy of many private universities, after one month of commencement of courses, the fee can not be refunded to the students. Most universities’ academic sessions commence in mid-August and September. With this new directive, the fee refund policy will be extended to October 31 for the current academic session.
In July 2022, the commission had asked the higher institutes to set the undergraduate admission deadline after CBSE Class 12 results.
“Several entrance examinations including CUET, JEE Main, JEE Advance etc. have been delayed, due to which admissions may continue up to October, 2022.”
“In view above, and in order to avoid financial hardships being faced by parents, it has been decided by UGC that full refund of fees should be made by the higher educational institutions on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of students up to October 31, 2022 for the academic session 2022- 2023 as a special case…Thereafter, on cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2022, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs.1000/- as processing fee,” the UGC notification reads.
