scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Refund full fees if student cancels admission: UGC to universities

Most universities' academic sessions commence in mid-August and September. With this new directive, the fee refund policy will be extended to October 31 for the current academic session.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 5:43:11 pm
Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe fee refund time will be extended by the varsities. (File image)

Higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday directed universities to refund the full fees to students who cancel their admissions or migrate to a different institute on or before October 31. The last date to refund the fee is December 21 after deducting a cancellation fee of up to ₹1,000, the commission said.

As per the UGC refund policy of many private universities, after one month of commencement of courses, the fee can not be refunded to the students. Most universities’ academic sessions commence in mid-August and September. With this new directive, the fee refund policy will be extended to October 31 for the current academic session.

Read |CUET UG 2022 cancelled at several centres due to technical glitches, rain; NTA confirms second chance

In July 2022, the commission had asked the higher institutes to set the undergraduate admission deadline after CBSE Class 12 results.

“Several entrance examinations including CUET, JEE Main, JEE Advance etc. have been delayed, due to which admissions may continue up to October, 2022.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance

“In view above, and in order to avoid financial hardships being faced by parents, it has been decided by UGC that full refund of fees should be made by the higher educational institutions on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of students up to October 31, 2022 for the academic session 2022- 2023 as a special case…Thereafter, on cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2022, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs.1000/- as processing fee,” the UGC notification reads.

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 05:43:11 pm

Most Popular

1

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

2

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

3

Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far, what's new

4

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

5

Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a ...
Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a ...
Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, ...
Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, ...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

'We are not scared of Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi

'We are not scared of Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi

Assam becoming hotbed of jihadi activities: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam becoming hotbed of jihadi activities: CM Himanta Sarma

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected
Shyam Saran writes

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected

Premium
Who failed West Bengal's students?
Opinion

Who failed West Bengal's students?

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Opinion

A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

Premium
What are rare earth elements, why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?
Explained

What are rare earth elements, why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement