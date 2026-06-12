REET Mains Result 2026: RSSB level 1 teacher recruitment exam result out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Mains Result 2026 Level 1 Declared: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the results of the REET Mains 2026 for Level 1 teacher recruitment. The results are available on their official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results, scorecards, merit list and category-wise cut-off marks.
The REET examination was held between January 17 and January 21, 2026. As the results are now issued, eligible candidates who are shortlisted are expected to appear for the pre-document verification and document verification process.
To check the results of the REET Mains exam, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Go to the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ section.
Step 3: Then click on the ‘REET Mains Results 2026 level 1’ link.
Step 4: The PDF containing the merit list will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Search for your roll number.
Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Along with the results, the board has also published the scorecards for the candidates. To check the scorecards, candidates have to log in using their application number and date of birth.
The recruitment process was held to fill the vacancies of 7,759 third-grade teachers across Level 1 (Primary Teacher) and Level 2 (Upper Primary Teacher) posts across Rajasthan. Eligible candidates who are being shortlisted are advised to download and take a printout of their results, as they will need it during the process of verification.
The REET Mains 2026 examination is designed to evaluate candidates on their subject knowledge, understanding of pedagogy, and awareness of topics specific to Rajasthan. The syllabus for the REET Mains examination encompasses various areas, including Rajasthan’s geography, history and culture, general knowledge of the state, educational psychology and policies, subject-specific knowledge, pedagogy, and components related to information technology.