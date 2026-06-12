REET Mains Result 2026: RSSB level 1 teacher recruitment exam result out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Mains Result 2026 Level 1 Declared: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the results of the REET Mains 2026 for Level 1 teacher recruitment. The results are available on their official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results, scorecards, merit list and category-wise cut-off marks.

The REET examination was held between January 17 and January 21, 2026. As the results are now issued, eligible candidates who are shortlisted are expected to appear for the pre-document verification and document verification process.

REET Mains results declared for level 1: How to check

To check the results of the REET Mains exam, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below