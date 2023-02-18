REET Mains 2022: Admit card, exam day dress code and more; answers to all FAQs

REET Mains 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Friday released the admit cards for direct recruitment examination for level 1 and level 2 teacher posts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

As the exam is scheduled to begin on February 25, here are all the important questions related to the exam answered

Q: When will REET Main exam be conducted?

A: REET 2022 main examination will be held from February 25 to March 1 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon while the afternoon shift is held from 3p m to 5:30 pm.

Q: For which classes are the teachers being recruited and when are the exams?

A: The exam for level 1 (Class 1-5 teachers) posts is scheduled for February 25. The level 2 exam (Class 6-8) teachers will be held on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1.

Q: How to download REET 2022 admit card

A: To download admit card, candidates can follow the given steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB — recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Advertisement

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Get Admit Card” link.

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print for future reference.

Q: What is the reporting time at exam centre?

A: The candidates have to report atthe examination centre one and half hour before the commencement of the exam. The gate at the examination center will close an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Advertisement

Also read | Is Finnish teacher training model better than Indian system? Experts comment

Q; Which documents should I carry to the examination centre?

A: Apart from the admit card, the candidates are required to carry a photo identity card, a coloured photograph of 2.5 cm x 2.5 cm in size and a blue ball point pen to te exam hall.

Q: Is there a prescribed dress code for appearing in the exam?

A: As per the guidelines issued, candidates are not allowed to wear full sleeves shirts, t-shirts or kurtas to the exam hall. Any accessory or clothing with big buttons or brooches are not allowed. Accessories like watches, sunglasses, shawls, caps, belts, socks, high heel sandals, hair pins, hair bands, scarves are prohibited.

Q: Are there any Covid related protocols to be followed?

Advertisement

A: Candidates should note that it is mandatory to wear face mask and follow all Covid-19 related protocols at the examination centre.