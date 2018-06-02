REET 2018: Cut off list, marks released for level 1, 2, check at education.rajasthan.gov.in

REET 2018: The exam was conducted on February 11 for selection of third-grade teachers in the state. The exam was conducted on February 11 for selection of third-grade teachers in the state.

REET 2018: The cut-off marks for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teacher (REET) have been released by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER Board) Ajmer at education.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was conducted on February 11 for selection of third-grade teachers in the state. This exam was conducted in two shifts — Morning shift (10:00 am to 12:30 pm) and the evening shift (2:30 pm to 5:00 pm). The duration of the exam was two and a half hours. The candidates who wished to teach students of Class 6 to 8 appeared for the morning shift, while for class 1 to 5, the examination was held in the evening shift.

REET was last held in 2015 and the final results were released in 2016. This time for smooth conduction of the exam, CCTV cameras were placed in the examination halls to prevent any fraudulent practice. All those who will clear the exam will be awarded REET certificate, the validity of which will be three years. If they are unable to get a job within this time duration, their certificates would then be considered invalid. Also, they will have to appear for the exam again.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) has in November invited eligible candidates to fill 25,000 teacher positions. As per the notification, the minimum passing marks in REET is 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing marks are 36 per cent.

