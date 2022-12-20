Recruitment of IPS officers increased to 200 from UPSC (CSE) 2020: Minister

The Government has increased the recruitment to IPS (Direct Recruitment) from 150 to 200 from Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020, Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai told to Lok Sabha today. As per the news agency ANI, the minister said that the vacancies in IPS are caused due to factors like retirement, resignation, death, removal of service etc.

As on Jan 1, 2022, the authorised strength of Indian Police Service officers is 4,984 against which 4,120 IPS officers are in position, Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha.

During this year, 144 IPS officers have applied for central deputation and about 95 IPS officers at various levels have been appointed till date.

Last week, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha that 1,472 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, 864 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 1,057 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers posts are vacant.

Meanwhile, the sanctioned strength of IAS officers was 6,789, 4,984 of IPS officers and 3,191 for IFS officers as on January 1, 2022. Of these, 5,317 IAS officers, 4,120 IPS officers and 2,134 IFS officers, respectively, were in position, he informed the Lok Sabha.