Record 1,172 students of IIT-Bombay placed in first phase of placements

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has secured an all-time high record for the number of students being placed during the first phase of placements, with 1,172 offers accepted by the students out of a total 1,319. However, 265 companies visited the campus this year for the phase-1 placement, as compared to 365 companies which participated last year.

“This is an all-time high record for the number of students being placed during Phase-I of placements at IIT Bombay. We are expecting some more offers in the coming days,” a statement issued by the institute stated. The first phase of the placement was held between December 1-15.

In 2017, 1,023 offers were accepted out of 1,156, while last year a total of 1,122 offers were accepted out of 1,270.

The highest domestic package offered, the statement said, is Rs 62.28 lakh per annum, while the highest international package is Rs 1.16 crore (or $1.64 lakh) per annum.

According to the statement, the highest number of offers were rolled out by the engineering and technology sector with an annual package of Rs 21.24 lakh, which is also the highest package among other sectors. At least two public sector units (PSUs) participated in the first phase of placements this year, which issued nine offers. Considering all the recruiting organisations, the average package offered to IIT-B students is Rs 20.34 lakh per annum, the statement said.

Of the total number of offers, 156 came from international companies based in USA, Japan, UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea, 75 per cent more than the previous season.

Policy amendments and preparatory activities, the statement said, had resulted in better preparation of candidates. “Increase in acceptance of Placement Common Aptitude Test (PCAT) scores suggest the confidence of recruiters in the test as an effective metric for evaluation,” it said.

PCAT was introduced in the previous season as a substitute for the company’s recruitment tests to reduce students’ stress and save time. Nearly 50 organisations accepted PCAT scores for initial shortlisting of candidates this year, replacing their own aptitude tests, the statement said.

