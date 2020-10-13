Recession-proof courses to pursue after class 12 to beat COVID-19 blues

As admissions have begun, students are choosing their career streams (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational) As admissions have begun, students are choosing their career streams (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational)

— Written by Sarita Digumarti

The COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the global recession, has affected all industries, including the education sector. In India, career planning has always been a critical decision for students as well as their parents, and given the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, planning for a sustainable career has become the need of the hour.

The IT sector has also been hit by a recession, but there are some domains such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud technology, business analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cybersecurity, that have been least affected. Whichever field one decides to pursue further studies, students will have to consider whether or not they have been affected by the pandemic and would they survive the recession.

Here are a few domains one can study that offer recession-proof careers:

Internet of Things (IoT) is an umbrella term for devices that can be connected and operated through the Internet. At present, more than 9 billion devices are connected to the Internet, and this number will only increase in the coming years. The global IoT market size is expected to grow from $150B in 2019 to $243B by 2021, as per markets and markets report. Investors and organisations will increase IoT applications in the workforce making a career in IoT very promising.

Cloud Computing: With remote working becoming the new normal, SaaS-based collaborative applications and remote services that are capable of real-time operations have become a necessity for organisations to function smoothly. Cloud computing is playing a vital role in keeping businesses running, and this current necessity will shape our tomorrow. A new IDC report says that 64 per cent of the organisations in India are expected to increase the demand for cloud computing. Professionals like Cloud Architect, Cloud Engineer, Cloud Security Experts, etc are high in-demand today and will remain so in the future as well. One can become a Cloud professional by pursuing a specialisation program in Cloud computing post their graduation.

Cybersecurity: As organisations are working remotely to survive in this uncertain time, the dependency on cybersecurity, network, and IT security has increased remarkably. Cybersecurity, a specialisation that works towards the protection and security of data from illegal cyber-attacks, is also one of the most sought-after professional fields. After graduation, you can do a certification course in cybersecurity to become a cybersecurity expert. In a post-pandemic world, the cybersecurity domain is expected to see consistent growth.

Machine Learning (ML): Even though in its infancy, is penetrating almost every sector. From Google Voice Assistant, Google Map, to Siri and Alexa, most of the popular and user-friendly applications use ML. In the coming years, ML will significantly aid in increasing the productivity of companies. The Machine Learning domain will continue to offer lucrative career opportunities for skilled professionals in the future.

Business Analytics are the key players in any organisations who advise on best practices to drive business growth and generate profit. With top companies like IBM investing more in business analysis, the demand for Business Analysts is likely to see an upsurge in the coming years.

With every sector facing the blow of the recession, it is important to make a career choice that remains recession-proof in a post-pandemic world. It is difficult to say how and when the world will completely recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but in the meantime, one must stay focused and keep learning to build a secure career. Jigsaw Academy offers upskilling programs in emerging technologies like Data Science, IoT, Cybersecurity, Design Thinking, Full Stack Development, Cloud Computing, and more, to help freshers as well as working professionals in building a recession-proof career.

— The author is COO and Co-founder, Jigsaw Academy

