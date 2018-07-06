REAP 2018: RTU to release final merit list of first round on July 7 at rtu.ac.in

REAP 2018: The seat allotment process will start from July 8, and the candidates have to report for the first round on or before July 14 REAP 2018: The seat allotment process will start from July 8, and the candidates have to report for the first round on or before July 14

REAP 2018: Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) will release the final merit list for the first allotment on July 7. All the students who have applied for the REAP can check the results through the official website, rtu.ac.in. The seat allotment process will start from July 8, and the candidates have to report for the first round on or before July 14.

REAP is held for the admission in government aided and private unaided technical institutions of Rajasthan (except BITS Pilani, MNIT Jaipur and other Deemed & Private Universities).

REAP 2018 1st allotment result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for RTU (rtu.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for REAP 2018.

Step 3: Click on the notification for REAP 1st allotment results

Step 4: Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

REAP 2018: Important dates

First round of counselling

Declaration of tentative merit list of first round of counselling process: July 5

Last date for calling objections in tentative merit list of Round 1 (online): July 6

Declaration of final merit list of first round: July 7

Seat allotment of first round: July 8

Manual counselling Ex. Servicemen: July 9

Manual Counselling PWD, KM: July 10

Last date of reporting of first round: July 1

Second round of counselling

Declaration of tentative merit list of the second round: July 7

Last date for calling objections in tentative merit list: July 9

Declaration of final merit list of the second round: July 1

REAP 2018 counselling: Documents required

To secure admission, the candidates need to bring these following documents, admit card, proof of nationality, voters id card, Aadhaar id, a copy of online application form, CBSE, ISC or board Class 12 mark sheet, Class 10 mark sheet, health certificate at the time of online document verification process.

